Busseto charcuterie product recalled for Salmonella

Product: Buseto-brand Charcuterie Prosciuto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa, 18-oz. (510g), Lot # L075330300 Used by 4/27/24. Est 7543B in the seal and Est. M47967 in ink on the package. Produced by Fratelli Bereta USA (Mount Olive, NJ). (Credit: Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. via U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

(NewsNation) — Approximately 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., a Mount Olive, New Jersey, establishment, announced the recall after FSIS was notified that a sample of the product collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for the bacteria.

The recall is for the 18-oz. plastic tray packages containing “BUSSETO FOODS CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa” with lot code L075330300 and “BEST IF USED BY APR 27 24.” The products are sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages, the press release said. This lot was produced on Oct. 03, 2023.

FSIS launched a multistate investigation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to try and track any salmonella outbreak from the contaminated product.