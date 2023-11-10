Cat and dog food recalled over salmonella link

Multiple brands of cat and dog food are affected. (Food and Drug Administration)

(NewsNation) — Several brands of dog and cat food are being recalled because of potential contamination with salmonella, posing a risk to pets and people.

Mid America Pet Food, based in Mount Pleasant, Texas, is voluntarily recalling food sold under the brands Victor Super Premium, Wayne Feeds, Eagle Mountain and Member’s Mark with best buy dates before Oct. 31, 2024.

A full list of affected food can be found online.

The products are being recalled after random testing found salmonella contamination. Seven cases of salmonella in humans have been linked to the pet food.

The contaminated food can affect animals who eat the food as well as pet owners who are handling the food or any surfaces exposed to salmonella.

Symptoms of salmonella include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Children, the elderly and those with compromised immune symptoms have a great risk of becoming infected.

Pets who contract salmonella may appear lethargic and have symptoms including diarrhea, fever and vomiting, along with decreased appetite and abdominal pain. Pets infected with salmonella can infect other animals and humans even if they don’t appear visibly ill.

Pet owners whose animals have consumed the food should contact a veterinarian for guidance.

Retailers and distributors are instructed to pull the product from shelves and destroy it. Anyone who has already purchased the affected pet food should destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife are unable to access it.

Pet bowls, cups and storage containers that came into contact with the food should also be washed and sanitized.