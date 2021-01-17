Chocolate products recalled over possible pieces of plastic found inside

VERMONT (NewsNation Now) — A variety of milk chocolate products sold by Lake Champlain Chocolates, LCC, have been recalled, after a consumer reported finding plastic pieces in the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall says the chocolate can be found in a variety of gift packages, boxes, and baskets. The products were sold in all 50 states and in the company’s three retail stores in Vermont.

The products included in the recall are:

Hazlenut Five Star Bar

Fruit & Nut Five Star Bar

Almond Five Star Bar

Granola Five Star Bar

Organic Milk Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt & Almonds

Milk Chocolate Almond Bark

Chocolates of Vermont Green Mountain

The chocolates were sold with “best before” dates ranging from January 13, 2021, to July 7, 2021 Customers can find the best by date near the UPC code of the package.

The company says consumers should immediately dispose of any products listed above. Customers with questions or concerns regarding the recall can email the company info@lakechamplainchocolates.com.

No consumers have reported adverse health effects from the contamination thus far.