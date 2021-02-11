Dole recalls salad kits due to possible undeclared allergens

(NewsNation Now) Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. has recalled its salad kits due to possible undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall includes Dole Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kits with the UPC code 0-71430-00034-2, best if used by date of 2-11-21, and lot codes W02702A and W02702B.

According to the FDA, some of its salad kits may contain wheat and tree nuts, two allergens that are not declared on the label. The dressing and topping kit “designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad.”

The products were distributed in Ohio, New York, and Wisconsin at the retail level. No other Dole products are included in this recall.

If you bought this product with those specific UPC numbers, lot codes, and best if used by date, and cannot eat wheat and/or tree nuts, do not eat it. Throw the product away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported in association with the recall. However, people who have an allergy to wheat or tree nuts may have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat it.

Retailers and customers with questions about the recall may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.