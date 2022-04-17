Dollar Tree recalls more than 1M hot glue guns

According to the recall notice, the Crafter’s Square Glue Guns can malfunction when plugged in, posing fire and burn hazards. The specific glue guns have a silver UL listed label above the handle with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302” printed on the label.

(NewsNation) — Dollar Tree has recalled more than one million hot glue guns due to fire and burn hazards.

According to the recall notice, the Crafter’s Square Glue Guns can malfunction when plugged in, posing fire and burn hazards. The specific glue guns have a silver UL listed label above the handle with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302” printed on the label.

The recall comes after the store received seven reports of electric malfunctions when using the glue guns, including four reports of fire and one report of skin irritation.

About 1,025,000 were sold at Dollar Tree stores across the country from August 2020 through February 2022, Family Dollar stores from January 2022 through February 2022 and online at www.dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022. The guns cost around $1.

Officials say anyone with the glue guns should immediately unplug and stop using them. Shoppers can return the recalled glue guns to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar can be contacted about the recall in the following ways:

-Call Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

-Email Dollar Tree at recalls@dollartree.com

-Call Family Dollar toll-free at 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

-Email recalls@familydollar.com.

-Find the full recall notice at this link.