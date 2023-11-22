Don’t spoil your Thanksgiving dinner with these recalled foods

Industry experts are already predicting record-high prices for turkey this Thanksgiving as the prices for other dinner staples continue to see prices rise. (Getty)

(NewsNation) — If your Thanksgiving spread has been set, you might want to make sure these foods are not on the table.

The Food and Drug Administration announced recalls for the following products:

Hy-Vee Turkey gravy: Seneca Foods Corporation announced a voluntary recall of mislabeled Hy-Vee Turkey gravy in glass jars that contain beef gravy. This product could potentially contain a soy allergen, which is not declared on the label.

1960 boxes of Malichita/Z Farms Cantaloupes: In response to potential salmonella contamination, Crown Jewels Produce recalled all sizes of 1960 boxes of Malichita/Z Farms Cantaloupes. The affected produce was sold from Oct. 31 to Nov. 93 and distributed in Ohio and California.

Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies: Dianne’s Fine Desserts is voluntarily recalling 512 cases of their Sienna Bakery Chocolate Decadent Brownies and Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies. The recall comes in response to an inadvertent mislabeling of the inner tray of brownies, leading to undeclared peanuts. For individuals with a peanut allergy or severe sensitivity, consuming these products pose a potential risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions. They were distributed in AR, FL, IL, IN, KY, MI, MO, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, WI and WV.

Consumers with these products can return them for a full refund to the retail outlet where it was purchased, the FDA said.