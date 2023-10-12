Family Dollar issues voluntary recall of drugs, medical devices

(NewsNation) — Several over-the-counter drugs and medical devices sold at Family Dollar are under a voluntary recall.

The recall was initiated by Family Dollar over items stored outside of temperature requirements and inadvertently shipped to certain stores.

A comprehensive list of the recalled items can be accessed here.

The recalled items are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which emphasizes that the recalls are voluntary and are part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of consumers.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.

Customers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.