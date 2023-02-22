FDA warns not to use certain contaminated eye products

(NewsNation) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use certain eye products, including EzriCare and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears, because of potential contamination.

The FDA put out its original warning on Feb. 2 for the Artificial Tears, but on Tuesday, expanded that to include Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Eye Ointment as well. Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Eye Ointment is an over-the-counter product.

All of these products are manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited.

Global Pharma initiated a voluntary recall of all unexpired lots of EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears after the FDA recommended it because of the company’s current good manufacturing practice violations. These included a lack of appropriate microbial testing, formulation issues, and lack of proper controls surrounding tamper-evident packaging.

Delsam Pharma told CBS News it plans to recall its eye ointment, too.

Global Pharma Health Care Private Limited is on an import alert for giving an “inadequate response to a records request and for not complying with CGMP requirements.” The import alert prevents these products from entering the U.S., according to the FDA.

NewsNation reached out to Global Pharma for comment.

“Using contaminated artificial tears increases the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness or death,” the FDA said. “Patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately.”

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 55 patients in 12 states with infections linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears. There was one death with bloodstream infection reported, as well as other adverse events, including hospitalization and permanent vision loss from eye infections.

The FDA and CDC are now investigating a multistate outbreak of pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria. Nexstar Media Wire reports that pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria can cause infections in the blood, lungs and other body parts, often after surgery.

Those experiencing quality problems with any medicine can report it to FDA’s Medwatch online, or by downloading and completing a form that can be submitted via fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.