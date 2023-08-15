FDA warns against using certain pregnancy, UTI tests

(NewsNation) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to use pregnancy, ovulation or urinary tract infection tests made by Universal Meditech, Inc.

The company alerted the FDA it was no longer supporting the tests and has stopped all operations. Tests were recalled from distributors, but the company did not issue a recall for tests already purchased by consumers.

The tests may not say they were manufactured by Universal Meditech and were distributed under a number of brand names.

Because the FDA cannot guarantee the safety or accuracy of the tests, they are recommending consumers not use and throw away any of the following:

One Step Pregnancy Test

DiagnosUS One Step Ovulation Test

HealthyWiser UriTest 10 Parameter Reagent Test Strips for Urinalysis

HealthyWiser UriTest UTI Test Strips

HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips

HealthyWiser pH-Aware pH Test Strips

To Life hCG Pregnancy Urine Test

Am I Pregnant Pregnancy Midstream Test

DeTec hCG Pregnancy Urine Test

PrestiBio Pregnancy Strips

PrestiBio Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test Midstream

PrestiBio Ovulation Strips

PrestiBio Urinalysis Test Strip 10 Parameters

PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips

PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips

The agency also suggests anyone who used one of the tests should re-test with a different brand. People who believe they had a problem with the test being faulty can report it to the FDA through the MedWatch voluntary reporting form.