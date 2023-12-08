FDA recalls 27 eye products after 4 customers lose eyesight

ST. LOUIS – Are you using contaminated eye drops?

The FDA recently recalled 27 eye products meant to treat dry eyes for unsanitary conditions in manufacturing. The warning came after four people lost their sight because of bacteria in eye drops.

NewsNation affiliate KTVI’s Ty Hawkins spoke with a refractive eye surgeon at ‘Brinton Vision St. Louis,’ Dr. Jason Brinton, who joined in with more on this alarming re-call.

The year 2023 has seen a surge in eye drop recalls due to FDA concerns about sterility. Global Pharma Healthcare, an Indian manufacturer, prompted warnings and recalls affecting 81 individuals in 18 states, leading to vision loss, surgeries, and fatalities. Brands like CVS Health, Rite Aid, and Target Up & Up were involved.

Consumers are urged to check for recalled products, ensuring confidence in the supply and sterility of their eye drops. Recognizing symptoms like redness or tearing is crucial, prompting immediate medical attention after using a recalled eye drop.