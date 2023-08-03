FDA warns recalled Tydemy birth control could be ineffective

(NewsNation) — The Food and Drug Administration is reminding the public about the voluntary recall of two lots of Tydemy birth control pills, warning the contraceptive may be ineffective.

The batches were distributed between June 2022 and May 2023, and are labeled as lots L200183 and L201560. The pills may not be as effective as advertised due to reduced levels of ascorbic acid.

Lupin, the company which produces Tydemy, voluntarily recalled the estrogen/progestin combination pill because the decreased levels of ascorbic acid could result in unintended pregnancy.

The company advised people to continue taking the medication while contacting their health care provider for alternative treatment options.

So far, no adverse reactions have been reported in connection with the pills. Anyone who does experience an adverse reaction can report it on the FDA’s MedWatch page.