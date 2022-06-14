Fisher-Price and U.S. regulators are warning parents about certain baby rockers after at least 13 deaths have been linked back to them. (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

(NewsNation) — Fisher-Price and U.S. regulators are warning parents about certain baby rockers after at least 13 deaths have been linked to them.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, at least 13 deaths have been reported from 2009 to 2021 of infants in the Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and the Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers.

The agency is urging families not to use the rockers for sleep or leave babies unsupervised or unrestrained in the rockers.

“Parents and caregivers should never use inclined products, such as rockers, gliders, soothers, and swings, for infant sleep and should not leave infants in these products unsupervised, unrestrained, or with bedding material, due to the risk of suffocation,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The warning comes on the heels of CPSC recently issuing a rule requiring infant sleep products to have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less. The rule goes into effect June 23.

The commission reminds parents to follow these guidelines when it comes to infant sleep:

-The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

-Parents and caregivers should use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment.

-Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Anyone experiencing issues or incidents with the rockers or any other infant products is urged to report it to the CPSC at saferproducts.gov. Parents can also conduct a search for products deemed unsafe by U.S. regulators here.