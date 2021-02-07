Food Evolution recalls nearly 7,000 pounds of party dips and salads ahead of Big Game

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WGN) — An Illinois food supplier is recalling nearly 7,000 lbs. of party dips and salads ahead of Sunday’s Big Game due to items containing meat that was not federally inspected, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Food Evolution is recalling ready-to-eat products that were produced on various dates between Nov. 9, 2020, and January 29, 2021.

The products recalled are listed below:

31 oz. container containing ‘Taco Dip with Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade – fresh to you – Fresh Fast, Gourmet”

18 oz. container containing “Taco Dip with Refried Beans, Chili, Sour Cream, Cheddar, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos & Red Pepper thoughtfully handmade – fresh to you – Fresh, Fast, Gourmet”

7 oz. container containing “Tri-Colored Italian Style Rotini Pasta Salad with Salami thoughtfully handmade – fresh to you – Fresh, Fast, Gourmet”

8 oz. container containing “German Style Potato Salad with Bacon thoughtfully handmade – fresh to you – Fresh, Fast, Gourmet”

Food Evolution said anyone who has purchased the products should either get rid of them or return them to the store they were purchased at.

There have been no adverse reactions reported thus far.