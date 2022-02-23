FILE – This Oct. 25, 2011 file photo shows a Ford logo on the tailgate of a pick-up truck, and on a Ford dealership sign in Salem, N.H. Ford Motor Co. reversed a loss and rode some big accounting changes to post a $17.94 billion net profit last year, even as it battled computer chip shortages that caused factory slowdowns and vehicle shortages. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 330,000 Mustangs in the U.S. to fix backup camera displays that go blank or become distorted.

The recall covers cars from the 2015 to 2017 model years.

Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the rear view camera wiring can become loose or damaged, causing the problem.

Ford said in documents that it knows of two minor crashes and no injuries due to the problem.

Dealers will repair the deck lid wiring harness and possibly replace the camera. Notices will be mailed to owners starting March 7. They’ll get another letter when parts are ready.