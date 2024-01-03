Ford recalls over 112,000 F-150 trucks over roll-away crash risk

An Autel A/C residential electric vehicle charger beside a 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting electric truck during the 2023 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The event showcases over 20 attractions, events, and shows about vehicles and the ever-growing technology behind them. Photographer: Nic Antaya/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NewsNation) — Ford is recalling certain F-150 pickup trucks due to a risk that the rear axle hub bolt may break, which can lead to a loss of drive power or cause the vehicle to roll away while parked, the company said.

An estimated 112,965 model year 2021–2023 F-150 trucks are affected by the recall, according to a notice filed Tuesday with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The affected trucks are those equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy-duty axle with a 3/4 float axle design.

According to Ford, a broken axle hub bolt can damage the axle hub splines, and damaged axle hub splines can cause the vehicle to roll away if it is parked without the parking brake applied. They can also cause a loss of drive power. Both conditions can increase the risk of a crash.

Ford said a remedy is still under development, but if owners experience symptoms related to rear axle bolt breakage, “such as a clicking or rattling noise,” they will be instructed to take their vehicle to a dealer for an “interim repair.”

The company said owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 29.

TMX contributed to this report.