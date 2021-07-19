Ford recalls more than 850,000 vehicles; some injuries reported

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 03: The Ford company logo is displayed on a sign outside of the Chicago Assembly Plant on February 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DEARBORN, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Ford Motor Company announced that it has recalled nearly 850,000 vehicles.

The company said the recalls include nearly 775,000 2013-2017 models of the Explorer vehicles around the world following reports of six injuries related to steering issues in North America.

Explorers may “experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel,” the company said in a press release expanding on the recall. Ford says this issue can cause malfunctions in steering control and alignment, which could be dangerous for drivers.

According to the company, of the 774,696 recalled vehicles, 676,152 were in North America and 59,935 were in China. The remaining recalls took place in Europe, South America and other international markets.

Ford also issued a safety recall for 2020-2021, affecting 34,855 vehicles. Some of the vehicles have experienced rear driveline disconnection, which could increase the vibrations and shakiness of the car on long drives.

Some 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviators are being recalled due to “improperly secured battery cable wire harnesses.” This malfunction could cause a short circuit in the battery, which may lead to a fire in the vehicle.

Owners will be notified beginning the week of Aug. 23 and dealers will inspect and replace parts as necessary.

Ford says they are not aware of any vehicular injuries related to either the Super Duty trucks or the Lincoln Aviators.

NewsNation affiliate WKBN contributed to this report.

