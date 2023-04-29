Gold Medal flour recalled over salmonella

The recall affects packages of both Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flours, General Mills announced. (FDA)

(NewsNation) — General Mills announced a voluntary recall of its Gold Medal flours in a press release Friday. after salmonella was discovered in a sampling.

This recall involves 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal bleached and unbleached flours, with “better if used by” dates of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024.

All other types of Gold Medal flour are unaffected by the recall.

General Mills has asked consumers to check their pantries and dispose of the recalled products. People infected with salmonella often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration.

Those who have had to discard flour can contact General Mills customer relations at 1-800-230-8103.

The food giant, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is home to well-known brands including Cheerios, Nature Valley, Betty Crocker and Pillsbury.