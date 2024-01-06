Nearly 50,000 Homedics massagers sold in US recalled due to fire, burn risk

(NewsNation) — Homedics is recalling nearly 50,000 massagers sold in the U.S. that may pose fire and burn risks.

The recalled Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers, 46,000 in the U.S. and 41,000 in Canada were recalled on Jan. 4 after the company received more than a dozen reports of the massagers overheating. In one report, a user’s thumb was burned.

Consumers should immediately stop using or charging the recalled massagers and contact Homedics for instructions to receive a full refund.

They were sold at Macy’s, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Lowe’s, JCPenney, The Home Depot and other stores nationwide and online at Homedics.com, Macys.com, BJs.com, Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com and Amazon.com from Sept. 2020 through Nov. 2023.

The manufacturing date is represented by a date code found on a sticker on the underside of the product’s barrel. Only products with a YY of 20, 21 or 22 are subject to this recall.

Only manufacturing dates through the end of 2022 and prior are included in the recall.