Johnsonville sausage links recalled for plastic contamination

(NewsNation) — Johnsonville announced a recall of more than 42,000 pounds of pork sausage links for possible contamination with extraneous materials including plastic fibers, according to federal food regulators.

The Wisconsin-based sausage company recalled “Beddar with Cheddar” products produced on Jan. 26, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The recalled items are 14-oz vacuum-sealed packages of “Johnsonville Beddar with Cheddar Smoked Sausage Links” with a best-by date of July 11, 2023, and a C35 code date printed on the back.

The affected products were shipped to locations in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas, the USDA announced.

The company discovered the problem after receiving at least one customer complaint about the product containing “very thing strands of plastic fibers.”

No illnesses have been reported by the company so far.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it and either discard it or return it for a refund.