Kiddie recalls over 200,000 smoke alarms that may fail to work

MELBANE, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — Kiddie is recalling more than 226,000 smoke alarms and combination smoke-carbon monoxide alarms that may fail to work.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Kiddie TruSense alarms were sold between May 2019 and September 2020. No injuries or incidents have been reported,

The seven models sold for between $10 and $70 at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, Amazon and other stores. Here is the full list of model numbers:

Model Alarm Type 2040-DSR Smoke 2050-DS10 Smoke 2060-ASR Smoke 2070-VDSCR Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide 2070-VASCR Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide 2070-VDSR Smoke 2070-VASR Smoke

Consumers who purchased one of these alarms should contact Kiddie for a free replacement. You can submit your recall claim at kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com. According to Kiddie, a new alarm should arrive within three business days after submitting your claim.