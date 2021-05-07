Kiddie recalls over 200,000 smoke alarms that may fail to work

Kiddie smoke alarm recall

Kiddie smoke detectors included in recall. Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

MELBANE, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — Kiddie is recalling more than 226,000 smoke alarms and combination smoke-carbon monoxide alarms that may fail to work.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Kiddie TruSense alarms were sold between May 2019 and September 2020. No injuries or incidents have been reported,

The seven models sold for between $10 and $70 at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards, Amazon and other stores. Here is the full list of model numbers:

ModelAlarm Type
2040-DSRSmoke
2050-DS10Smoke
2060-ASRSmoke
2070-VDSCRCombination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide
2070-VASCRCombination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide
2070-VDSRSmoke
2070-VASRSmoke

Consumers who purchased one of these alarms should contact Kiddie for a free replacement. You can submit your recall claim at kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com. According to Kiddie, a new alarm should arrive within three business days after submitting your claim.

Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

