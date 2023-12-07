Kroger, Trader Joe’s cantaloupe recalled over salmonella

The products were made with whole cantaloupes that may be contaminated with salmonella. (FDA)

(NewsNation) — Fresh-cut cantaloupe products sold at Kroger, Sprouts and Trader Joe’s are being recalled over potential salmonella contamination.

GHGA, LLC has issued a voluntary recall for fresh-cut fruit products made from whole cantaloupes that have been connected to a salmonella outbreak.

The affected products have already expired, but the company is warning those who may have frozen them for later use to dispose of them or return to the store for a full refund. The products were packaged in clear square or round plastic containers. Lot numbers and sell by dates of affected products may be found here: Products Table.

The affected products were sold at Kroger stores in Alabama and Tennessee; Sprouts stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina; and Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Salmonella can cause serious illness in young children, elderly people and those with compromised immune systems, including fatal infections. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the fresh-cut fruit products; however, several cases of salmonella have been connected to the whole cantaloupes used to make them.