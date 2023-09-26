Life Raft Treats expands recall on ice cream due to listeria

(NewsNation) — South Carolina-based company Life Raft Treats has expanded its recall of its ice cream products because of potential listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The company first issued a recall Sept. 6 when the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control detected listeria in its ice cream products, NewsNation local affiliate WFLA wrote.

Listeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a bacteria that can cause serious illnesses for those who are pregnant, newborns, adults aged 65 and older and people with already weakened immune systems. Other people can get infected but rarely become seriously ill. However, CDC estimates suggest that listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States.

In a release published by the FDA, Life Raft Treats says it is now recalling its “Not Fried Chicken” 64-ounce bucket, “Not Fried Chicken” 2.5-ounce bar and Life Is Peachy six-count box ice cream products that have best-by dates up to and including Aug. 28, 2024.

According to the FDA, these products were shipped to customers in multiple states.

Consumers can return the products for a full refund. Those with questions can contact recall@liferafttreats.com or call (843) 695-9806 on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

No illnesses from the ice cream have been reported to date, the FDA said last week.