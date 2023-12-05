Maggi 2 Minute Noodles recalled in California

The noodles contain an undeclared peanut allergen. (FDA)

(NewsNation) — Packages of Maggi 2 Minute Noodles sold in California are being recalled due to an undeclared peanut allergen.

New India Bazar of Milpitas, California, is recalling 2,400 packages of Maggi 2 Minute Noodles 289g and 1,200 packages of Maggi 2 Minute Noodles 560g. The packages have lot codes 31159939CA and 4354M56

The noodles may have undeclared peanut allergens that could cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in those with peanut allergies.

The noodles are packaged in yellow plastic pouches with an expiration date of December 2023 or January 2024. There have been no reports of illness connected to the noodles so far.

The products were sold at six stores in California:

New India Bazar-2213 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95050

New India Bazar-440 S Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035

New India Bazar-3160 Santa Rita Rd, Pleasanton, CA 94566

New India Bazar-4552 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568

New India Bazar-5113 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA

New India Bazar-2850 Quimby Rd, San Jose, CA

Anyone who purchased the recalled Maggi 2 Minute Noodles should return them to the store for a full refund.