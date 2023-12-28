Magnetic ball sets sold by Walmart recalled

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday issued a recall alert for more than 4,000 high-powered magnetic ball sets sold exclusively on Walmart.com through Joybuy. (Photo credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday issued a recall alert for more than 4,000 high-powered magnetic ball sets sold exclusively on Walmart.com through Joybuy.

The “Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks” do not comply with federal magnet regulations due to their small size and strength. The CPSC said when the magnets are swallowed, they can attract to each other or another metal object and become lodged in the digestive system, which can result in the blockage of intestines, blood poisoning or death.

According to the CPSC, no incidents or injuries directly linked to the recalled magnets have been reported. However, the commission estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency rooms from 2017 to 2021 and added they are aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets.

The recalled 5mm magnets were sold in a set of 216 multicolored magnetic balls exclusively online at Walmart.com from February 2022 through April 2023 for between $14 and $15.

Anyone with the set is urged to immediately stop using it and take it away from children.

Consumers may contact Joybuy Marketplace Express at 302-426-4543 to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products for a full refund.

Find the commission’s full recall notice at this link.