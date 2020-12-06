Nearly 143,000 candles sold at Dollar Tree recalled over fire, burn hazards

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Adco Trading Inc. has issued a recall of Dollar Tree candles due to fire hazard issues.

The Sure Scents 2 in 1 Peaceful Stream candle in Moonlit Waves scent is the product. The candle is about 2 1/2 inches tall with powder blue color wax encased in a glass votive.

The candles’ high flames may “ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break,” creating potential fire and burn hazards.

The recall was issued Dec. 2 for about 142,740 units sold exclusively at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from July 2020 through Sept. 2020.

The CPSC says that the company “has received two reports that flame height reached above the glass, causing the glass to break. No injuries have been reported.”

Refunds will be issued upon returning the product, according to the website.