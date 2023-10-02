Onewheel self-balancing skateboards recalled, linked to 4 deaths

(NewsNation) — Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards are being recalled for posing a crash hazard that may lead to serious injury or death. If the board’s limits are exceeded, it will stop balancing the rider, potentially leading to serious harm.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Future Motion, Inc., which makes the skateboards announced the recall after reports of incidents including four reported deaths between 2019 and 2021, all as a result of head trauma. In at least three of the deaths, the rider was not wearing a helmet.

The company also received reports of serious injuries, including traumatic brain injury, paralysis, fractures and concussions.

The recall applies to all models of Future Motion ONewheel self-balancing electric skateboards, including the Original Onewheel, Onewheel+, Onewheel GT, Onewheel Pint X, Onewheel Pint and Onewheel+ XR, which were sold by Future Motion Inc. online an dat independent shops between January 2014 and September 2023. The skateboards cost between $1,050 and $2,200.

Customers who have the Original Onewheel and Onwheel+ models should stop using the boards and visit https://recall.onewheel.com to arrange for a pro-rated refund upon proof of disposal.

Those who own the Onewheel GT, Onewheel Pint X, Onewheel Pint and Onewheel+ XR models should stop using the boards until they can download or update the Onewheel app to include a haptic buzz alert that delivers a buzzing sensation or sound when the rider is nearing the limits of the board.

Future Motion said the update should be available as soon as one week for some models, and as long as six weeks for others.

The USCPSC and the company also advised that all riders should wear appropriate safety gear when using the skateboards, including helmets.