Over 3,000 pounds of Ohio-shipped hotdogs recalled

(NewsNation) — Check your fridge!

On July 1, Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc. recalled approximately 3,204 pounds of fully cooked beef wiener products due to “misbranding” and “undeclared allergens.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that the product, produced May 3, 2023, may contain smoked sausage, which contains milk. The hot dogs were shipped to retail locations throughout Ohio.

When you check your fridge, look out for the following product: 2-lbs. vacuum-sealed packages labeled “BROOKSIDE BRAND FULLY COOKED NATURAL CASING BEEF WIENERS.” The lot code is 2121, the case code is 07658, and the sell by date is 8/1/21.

The establishment number is “EST 10125,” which is located inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There haven’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to FSIS.