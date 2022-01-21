Over 300,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard

(WJW) — Over 300,000 Mushie and Co. pacifiers sold at stores like TJ Maxx and SpearmintLOVE, have been recalled.

According to a safety alert from Mushie, the nipples on the FRIGG silicone pacifiers have a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard. There have been eight reports of the nipple detaching from the plastic shield. There have been an additional 200 similar reports from outside the U.S.

The silicone pacifiers came in two designs: classic and daisy. They came in two sizes: zero to six months and six to 18 months. The name “FRIGG” appears in raised letters on the handle of the pacifier shield. They were sold in over 40 colors.

The pacifiers were sold at SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil Tulips, Olivia & Jade Company stores nationwide and online at www.mushie.com and www.amazon.com from April 2021 through December 2021 in one- and two-packs.

According to the alert, consumers should immediately stop using the pacifiers and contact Mushie for a full refund or credit. They are asked to cut the nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both before throwing away.