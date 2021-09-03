PetSmart recalls dog food bowl over injury risk

Recalls and Consumer Alerts

WGN Web Desk

Posted: | Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — PetSmart is recalling its Top Paw double diner dog bowls due to a laceration hazard.

The gasket on the bottom of the dog bowls can come off, leaving an unfinished edge putting dogs at risk of cutting themselves.

More than 100,000 units have been recalled.

No other dog food bowls were recalled by PetSmart in this voluntary recall.

Anyone who has purchased this product can return it to any PetSmart store for a full refund.

Latest News

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com