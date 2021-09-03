PetSmart recalls dog food bowl over injury risk

CHICAGO (WGN) — PetSmart is recalling its Top Paw double diner dog bowls due to a laceration hazard.

The gasket on the bottom of the dog bowls can come off, leaving an unfinished edge putting dogs at risk of cutting themselves.

More than 100,000 units have been recalled.

No other dog food bowls were recalled by PetSmart in this voluntary recall.

Anyone who has purchased this product can return it to any PetSmart store for a full refund.