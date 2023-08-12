Real Kosher Ice Cream soft serve recalled over listeria contamination

Real Kosher Ice Cream has recalled its Soft Serve On The Go Cups over a possible Listeria outbreak.

(NewsNation) — Real Kosher Ice Cream announced a recall of its Soft Serve On The Go cups Wednesday, over a possible Listeria contamination.

Two cases of Listeria have been reported so far, one in New York and one in Pennsylvania. Both individuals were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Listeria, or Listeria monocytogenes, is a bacteria that can cause serious infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea and abdominal pain.

The company has ceased production and distribution of the product as they investigate what caused the contamination.

The FDA recommends consumers stop consumption immediately and either dispose of the product or return to the store of purchase for credit.