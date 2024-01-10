Recall alert: Scallops sold in these states may be contaminated

(NewsNation) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning regarding incorrectly labeled scallops that were recently captured by an unlicensed harvester.

The potentially tainted scallops were harvested from prohibited waters in Massachusetts. It’s reported that the scallops were captured Dec. 26-27 and Jan. 1.

Initiated by Intershell International Corp., officials issued a recall Tuesday.

The scallops were shipped to restaurants and retailers in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois, and it’s possible they’ll be shipped elsewhere, the FDA said.

Scallops harvested from prohibited waters may be contaminated with human pathogens, toxic elements or poisonous or deleterious substances and can cause illness if consumed. Scallops are filter feeders that remove and bioaccumulate bacteria and other pathogens from the water. It is not uncommon for shellfish to be consumed raw and whole. Contaminated scallops can cause illness if eaten in that form, or with viscera or roe attached, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Scallops contaminated with pathogens may look, smell and taste normal. The FDA wrote in a Food Alert

It’s important for restaurants to abide by the following recommendations from the FDA: