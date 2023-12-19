Recalled applesauce pouches tied to 205 cases of lead poisoning

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products – WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. In December 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration launched an inspection of a plant in Ecuador that made the cinnamon applesauce pouches linked to dozens of cases of acute lead poisoning in U.S. children. (FDA via AP)

(NewsNation) — Health officials are investigating more than 200 cases of lead poisoning linked to cinnamon applesauce pouches at the center of a recall alert.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there are 205 cases spanning 33 states. Sixty-seven cases are confirmed, 122 have been classified as probable cases, and 16 are suspected cases. The case count has reportedly grown from 125 national cases last week.

At the end of October, WanaBana recalled all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches. The following month, the recall was expanded to include certain Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety packs along with certain Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall due to “reports of elevated levels of lead” found in the applesauce.

All three companies are linked to a manufacturing facility in Ecuador, which underwent inspection by the FDA. Investigators collected samples of cinnamon from the facility and reported finding “extremely high levels of contamination.”

The applesauce pouches were sold nationally through multiple retailers like Amazon and Dollar Tree. Parents and caregivers have been urged not to buy the pouches, eat them or feed them to young children.

Anyone suspecting their child may have been exposed to lead is advised to consult with their health care provider.

Short-term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms: headache, abdominal pain/colic, vomiting and anemia. Longer-term exposure could result in the following additional symptoms: irritability, fatigue, muscle aches, muscle burning, constipation, difficulty concentrating, muscle tremor or weight loss.