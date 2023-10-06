Recalled blood pressure medicine might contain oxycodone

(NewsNation) – A drug manufacturer is voluntarily recalling a batch of the blood pressure medication betaxolol that was distributed nationwide to wholesalers and retailers and could accidentally contain oxycodone.

KVK-Tech called the recall a precautionary measure after a 5 mg oxycodone HCl pill was discovered on the packaging line once the batch was complete, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The two pills are similar in appearance and it would be unlikely for regular users to notice the mistake on their own, according to the FDA.

Betaxolol can potentially slow elderly patients’ heart rates — an effect that would likely be exacerbated if it were accidentally combined with an opioid, according to the FDA. It could also worsen some patients’ lung and heart function.

The drugmaker notified its distributors and customers with a recall letter on Sept. 26. KVK-Tech is arranging for all the recalled pills to be returned. The batch has a June 2027 expiration date.