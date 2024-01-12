Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, Cap’n Crunch products

Recalled products should be disposed of. (Quaker Oats)

(NewsNation) — Quaker Oats announced the recall of additional products, including cereal and granola bars, over potential salmonella contamination.

The recall expands an earlier one issued in December. The products are potentially contaminated with salmonella, which can cause severe and sometimes fatal illness. No cases of illness connected with these products have been reported.

The products were sold in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan. Anyone who has a recalled product should dispose of it.

Consumers may scan the QR code on the packaging to check if a specific item has been recalled.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. If salmonella enters the bloodstream, it can cause more severe illnesses, including infection, endocarditis and arthritis.

Affected customers can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.comExternal Link Disclaimer for a refund.

See the full list of recalled items: