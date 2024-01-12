Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, Cap’n Crunch products

(NewsNation) — Quaker Oats announced the recall of additional products, including cereal and granola bars, over potential salmonella contamination.
The recall expands an earlier one issued in December. The products are potentially contaminated with salmonella, which can cause severe and sometimes fatal illness. No cases of illness connected with these products have been reported.
The products were sold in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan. Anyone who has a recalled product should dispose of it.
Consumers may scan the QR code on the packaging to check if a specific item has been recalled.
Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. If salmonella enters the bloodstream, it can cause more severe illnesses, including infection, endocarditis and arthritis.
Affected customers can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.comExternal Link Disclaimer for a refund.
See the full list of recalled items:
- Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple
- Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Splendid Strawberry
- Quaker Chewy Granola Bars (Fruity Fun) Amazing Apple and Splendid Strawberry Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Strawberry Flavor
- Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Blueberry Flavor
- Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Variety Packs
- Cap’n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal Bar
- Cap’n Crunch Treats Bars Variety Pack
- Cap’n Crunch Treats Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Bar
- Cap’n Crunch Treats Original Crunch Cereal Bars
- Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate and Strawberry Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate
- Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Strawberry
- Quaker Oatmeal Squares Cinnamon
- Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar
- Quaker Oatmeal Squares Honey Nut
- Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Cereal
- Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal
- Cap’n Crunch Sea Berry Crunch Cereal
- Gamesa Marias Cereal
- Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal
- Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Instant Oatmeal
- Gatorade Protein Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate
- Munchies Snack Mix