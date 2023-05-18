Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles due to burn hazard

(NEXSTAR) — Target is recalling almost 5 million Threshold brand candles over concerns the jars they come in may crack or break during use — posing potential burn, fire and laceration hazards. Target says it has already received 137 reports of incident, including six injuries.

The affected items are all candles sold in stores nationwide and at Target.com from August 2019 through March 2023. The candles came in a variety of scents, styles and sizes and cost between $3 and $20, Target says.

Customers should immediately stop using them and return them to any Target store. The company says customers will receive full refunds.

Target says customers can also contact the company to receive prepaid return labels if they wish to return the items by mail.

Any customers with questions or concerns can call Target at (800) 440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily. You can also visit the Target Product Recalls page.