Telemarketer fees to access Do Not Call Registry to increase: FTC

(NewsNation) — Fees for telemarketers accessing phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry will increase, the FTC recently announced.

According to the FTC, all telemarketers calling consumers in the U.S. must download the numbers on the registry to make sure they don’t call people on the list, but accessing that list actually costs telemarketers.

“The first five area codes are free to download, and organizations that are exempt, such as some charities and political callers, may obtain the entire list for free. Telemarketers must subscribe each year for access to the registry numbers,” the FTC explained in a news release.

The agency says the maximum charge to a single company for accessing all area codes across the country will be $21,402, up from $20,740.

The increased fee will begin in October.