Three brands of applesauce pouches recalled due to lead concerns: FDA

Three brands of cinnamon applesauce pouches aimed at kids have been recalled.

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled three cinnamon applesauce products containing “extremely high levels of lead” linked to 22 toddlers falling ill.

There is no safe level of lead in children’s blood, and it can cause long-term effects including damage to the brain and nervous system, leading and behavioral problems, and decreased ability to pay attention, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a health alert.

FDA officials investigated WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree in 3-pack pouches of 2.5 ounces.

As of Nov. 13, there are 22 cases of children ages 1 to 3 years in states including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

They experienced signs and symptoms including headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, change in activity level and anemia.

The CDC considers 3.5 micrograms per deciliter a higher level of lead exposure than normal in most children, and those affected had levels ranging from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter.

Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety packs and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches have also been recalled, but no cases of illness related to either have been reported, according to a WanaBana LCC press release.

The FDA said consumers shouldn’t eat, sell or serve recalled WanaBana, Schnucks or Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches and should discard them.