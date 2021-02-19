Toro recalls snowblowers over ‘amputation hazard’

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (NewsNation Now) — The Toro Company issued a recall for a snowblower due to an “amputation hazard.”

It involves about 6,700 units of the Toro Power Max 826, model no. 37802, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

They’re sold at the Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Toro Dealers and on the company’s website.

Toro said the auger — the rotating part in front that helps throw the snow — can fail to disengage when the control lever is released.

Five customers have reported the issue. None were seriously injured.

Owners should immediately stop using the snowblower and contact a Toro dealer.

This recall comes as cold weather has rocked the country. Earlier this week, more than 100 million people were covered by some type of winter weather warning, watch or advisory.

Texas, which was hit especially hard, is still recovering from massive power outages, while now facing a water crisis.

NewsNation affiliate WGN contributed to this report.