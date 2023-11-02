Toyota recalls 1.8 million RAV4s over fire risk

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 28: The new Toyota 2013 RAV4 debuted at the 2012 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 28, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Te LA Auto Show will open to the public on November 30 and runs through December 9. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Toyota is recalling more than 1.8 million RAV4 vehicles in the U.S. due to a fire risk from the batteries.

The company announced the safety recall for RAV4s made between 2013 and 2018 which includes roughly 1,854,000 vehicles.

The issue is that some replacement batteries have smaller top dimensions, which can cause the hold-down clamp not to tighten correctly. When the vehicle is driven, the battery could move and connect with the clamp, short-circuiting and increasing the risk of a fire.

Toyota’s statement did not say if there were any specific injuries or incidents connected to the battery issue. The National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, which typically has information on injuries connected to recalls, does not yet have the RAV4 recall listed on its website.

Toyota is working on a fix for the battery issue and will replace hold-down clamps, battery trays and positive terminal covers for owners of affected vehicles for free. The company said it will notify customers whose RAV4s are impacted by the end of December.

Toyota owners can check to Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls to see if their RAV4 is affected, using the vehicle identification number or license plate.

This is Toyota’s second recall in recent weeks, with the company also announcing the recall of 751,000 Highlander and Highlander hybrid SUVs. That recall centered around an issue with front bumper covers that could become detached and increase the risk of an accident.