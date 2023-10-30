Toyota recalls more than 750,000 SUVs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 17: The 2020 Toyota Highlander is displayed at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on April 17, 2019 in New York City. Thousands of car enthusiasts, dealers, journalists and others will attend the annual event which is one of the largest auto shows in America. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Toyota is recalling hundreds of thousands of Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles over a safety issue that could cause front bumpers to detach.

Approximately 751,000 SUVs manufactured between 2020 and 2023 are affected. Toyota will notify all owners of SUVs that fall under the recall by late December 2023.

The issue comes from a resin front lower bumper cover assembly that attaches with tabs. A minor impact to the front bumper cover could cause the tabs to come detached from the car while driving normally, creating a road hazard and increasing the risk for a crash.

Toyota dealers will inspect recalled SUVs for damage to the mounting tabs. Vehicles without damage will have new retention hardware installed and those with damage will also have the bumper cover replaced.

More information about the recall can be found at Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls.