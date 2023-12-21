Toyota recalls one million vehicles due to potential airbag defect

FILE – A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, on Sept. 13, 2023. Toyota’s July-September profit jumped nearly threefold from a year ago as vehicle sales grew around the world and a cheap yen boosted the Japanese automaker’s overseas earnings. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(NewsNation) — Toyota is recalling one million vehicles over a potential airbag defect.

The company said Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors in the front passenger seat may have been manufactured improperly, potentially short-circuiting and causing the airbag not to deploy.

Recalls cover 2020 to 2022 Toyota and Lexus models. Affected Toyota models include Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas and Corollas. Affected Lexus models include ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 and RX450h.

Toyota will notify customers affected by the recall by mid-February 2024. The company will also inspect and replace the sensors, if necessary, at no cost to the owners.