Trader Joe’s recalls tamales over milk allergen

(NewsNation) — Trader Joe’s is recalling some tamales due to the presence of an undeclared milk allergen due to mistaken packaging.

Texas Tamale Co. issued the recall for Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales exclusively distributed through Trader Joe’s. Due to a packaging mistake, the packages actually contain Hatch Green Chile and Cheese Tamales, which contain milk.

Those with allergies or heightened sensitivity to milk run the risk of having a serious allergic reaction if they eat the tamales, which are filled with white cheese and hatch green chiles instead of black beans.

The tamales were sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Consumers should check for Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales marked with lot number 17023 with a best-before date of 6/19/25 to find out if they have a batch of the recalled tamales.

The recall was prompted by a complaint that the tamales were in packaging that failed to disclose the presence of milk. The company said an investigation revealed a temporary issue with packaging processes that caused the error. No serious illness have been reported so far.

Consumers who bought the tamales can return them to the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can reach out to 1-800-T-TAMALE.

The recall is just the latest in a list of products recalled by the bargain grocery outlet, which previously recalled crackers, soup, falafel and other items over safety concerns.