USDA recalls 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products

(NewsNation) — More than 22,000 pounds of frozen beef were recalled Saturday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, due to undeclared allergens.

Frozen beef bowls with the brand “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef” are the subject of the recall, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Approximately 22,061 pounds of the frozen beef bowls were misbranding with undeclared allergens. The frozen meals contain a chicken sausage and pepper product that included milk as an ingredient, which was not correctly declared on the packaging, according to the USDA.

The recall affects beef bowls with the lot code is “5246220320” and a “best if used by” date is 04-18-2023. They have an establishment number “34622” on the end flap of the carton, and were shipped to retailers nationwide. The USDA provided a link to view the label of the affected product.

The department issued the recall after receiving complaints about the chicken-based product in the beef bowls.

The USDA reports there have been no documented illnesses or injuries due to the misbranding, but it urges consumers to check their freezers and either throw the product away or return them to the place they purchased them.