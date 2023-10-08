Utility company warns of solar panel scammers going door to door

FILE – Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont, Md. The Senate has approved a measure that would reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from several Southeast Asian countries after President Joe Biden paused them in a bid to boost solar installations in the U.S. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(NewsNation) — A utility company in the Louisville, Kentucky area is sounding the alarm about scammers going door to door pretending to be solar panel installers.

Louisville Gas & Electric (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities (KU) said the scammers claim to work for their company and often use high-pressure sales tactics with the promise of providing “free solar panels” or “free energy” as part of their plan.

“While there are many legitimate solar installers across our service area, please know that LG&E and KU do not market or sell residential rooftop solar panels and are not affiliated with any residential solar installers,” the company released in a statement, later adding: “Never let your guard down when it comes to scammers, as they will say and try to do many things to take your money.”

LG&E and KU said they will never call and demand immediate payment over the phone. They added that if someone comes to the door claiming to be from LG&E and KU, to ask to see the person’s company-issued employee or contractor identification card. An authentic ID card will show the company’s logo, the employee’s name and include a color photograph on the front.

Anyone suspecting they have been the victim of a scam or targeted by a scammer, is urged to call the police and fill out the company’s scam reporting form.