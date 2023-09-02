Weis Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream recalled for undeclared allergen

(NewsNation) — Weis Markets has recalled its Weis Quality Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream because it may contain undeclared eggs.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product,” the company said in a press release.

The product was recalled after it was discovered it may contain trace amounts of egg due to the ice cream being processed on shared equipment.

The product was distributed to all 197 Weis Markets’ retail stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia.

There have been no illnesses reported yet, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Customers who have the product may return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, customers can contact Weid Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347.