Wilcox Ice Cream recalled for possible listeria contamination

(NewsNation) — Vermont-based ice cream company Wilcox Ice Cream is recalling all flavors of its products for a possible listeria contamination.

The company has recalled its ice cream, yogurt and ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo’s brand gelato in all flavors across all sizes, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recall was triggered after the Vermont Department of Agriculture notified the company that one lot of the Super Premium Mint Chip manufactured on Nov. 14, 2023, may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

“Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the company said in an announcement.

Healthy individuals may also suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The recalled products were distributed in stores across Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York.