(NewsNation) — After 99 days, the second longest work stoppage in baseball history is officially over after MLB players and owners reached an agreement on Thursday.

For businesses that rely on foot traffic near stadiums all across America, the news will allow them to rest easier.

“It’s a lot of relief. Not only for me and the rest of the owners, it’s relief for my staff, making sure they’re going to be taken care of, for the people that we are going to be hiring,” said Antonio Hurley, general manager of The Big Stick, a sports bar near Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

After two years of pandemic stress and the economic pain brought on by lockdowns and other restrictions, restaurants such as Hurley’s are glad they can finally focus on the future.

Meanwhile, stadium worker James Powell heard about the new agreement and immediately went back to the stadium to try and get his job back.

“I jetted down here so I can get in there, so I can see what’s going on, so I can see what spot I’m going to have. Whatever spot I have, it doesn’t matter as long as I’m in there, and that’s all that matters,” Powell said.

Unite Here, a labor union that represents thousands of stadium workers, celebrated the announcement on Twitter: “After two years of shutdowns and scraping by to make ends meet, we are ready to get back to the game. We put our hearts and souls into the gameday experience, and can’t wait to see our coworkers and all of you on Opening Day.”

For those who make the annual trek to Arizona and Florida, it’s the third year in row spring training has been disrupted; the previous two were altered by the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, the sacred rite of spring has now started.

The terms of the new agreement include a full 162-game season, which is set to begin April 7. That gives teams about four weeks to complete spring training and finish any offseason business.

With the new agreement, a freeze on roster transactions ended Thursday night, launching a wave of speculation surrounding more than 100 free agents who have been stuck in limbo. Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant are among 139 big leaguers still without a team.

The new deal brings some major changes to the league, including the expansion of the designated hitter position to the National League, an increase in playoff spots from 10 to 12 teams, advertisements on uniforms and an amateur draft lottery.