Report: By 2030, 30% of hours worked could be automated

(NewsNation) — A new report from a top management consulting firm predicts that artificial intelligence will have a big impact on the future of work.

The McKinsey Center for Government at the McKinsey Global Institute estimated the impact of what’s called generative AI — that is, AI that can use algorithms to produce new content — on the economy.

They came to the conclusion that by 2030, almost 30% of the hours currently worked in the U.S. economy could be automated.

Despite this prediction, McKinsey does not expect a wave of job losses across the economy, noting that while there may be some losses in the short term, “technology advances often cause disruption, but historically, they eventually fuel economic and employment growth.”

Some workers, they predict, will see a change in their mix of work activities. As one example, managers could spend more time coaching their employees instead of doing mundane administrative tasks.

However, McKinsey does predict that there will be a decline of jobs in fields such as customer service or office support. This is because these fields involve repetitive tasks and data processing, which can be replaced by automated systems.

Because the job losses they predict are largely for poorer workers, they advise boosting access to job training programs and other tools that could help these workers adapt to the coming changes in the economy.