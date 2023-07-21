Report: Divorce, marriage rates down among U.S. women

Stylish rings, flowers on wooden table background. Letters from the bride and groom. Vows. Engagement. Luxury marriage and wedding accessory concept.

(NewsNation) — The marriage and divorce rates among American women have declined over the past decade, according to data as recent as 2021.

The United States Census Bureau published the findings earlier this month, noting that marriages among women 15 and older were down to 14.9 per 1,000 women in 2021. That’s compared to a marriage rate of 16.3 in 2011. Divorce rates similarly dropped from 9.7 to 6.9 divorces per 1,000 women over the same period.

Alaska and Utah had the highest marriage rates, while Puerto Rico and Massachusetts had some of the lowest. Puerto Rico’s numbers could be explained, in part, by high rates of outmigration among young adults, particularly after Hurricane Maria, according to the Census Bureau.

Alternatively, Idaho, Arkansas and New Hampshire had some of the highest divorce rates.

The Census Bureau has compiled the data into an interactive map that can be found online here.