Report: Huntsville voted best place to live in the US

(NewsNation) — U.S. News and World Report has released its annual Best Places to Live in the U.S. ratings, and Huntsville ranked #1.

The report analyzed 150 of the United State’s most populous metro areas. The ratings are based on criteria that considers a strong job market and quality of life.

The report also considered data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, Sharecare, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. News rankings of best high schools and hospitals.

The report noted the housing market is tight for those living in the metro areas.

U.S. News’ ranked the following cities in the top 10:

Huntsville, Alabama

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Boulder, Colorado

San Jose, California

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Portland, Maine

Sarasota, Florida

San Francisco, California

According to the report, Huntsville gained national recognition during the space race of the 1960s and is now consistently among the fastest-growing metro areas in Alabama.

The city center has also undergone a renaissance in recent years with new downtown development.